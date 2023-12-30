Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth $60,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.71) to GBX 1,500 ($19.06) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($20.01) to GBX 1,610 ($20.46) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.57) to GBX 1,460 ($18.55) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE PUK opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

