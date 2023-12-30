Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 45.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PSA opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

