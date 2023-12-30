PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 2,760.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 192.12% and a negative return on equity of 717.03%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

