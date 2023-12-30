QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.