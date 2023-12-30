QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

