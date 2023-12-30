Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Quantum FinTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 321,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 223,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132,659 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 203,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Down 6.9 %

QFTA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 2,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.