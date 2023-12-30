Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

