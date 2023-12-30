Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.09

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.09 and traded as high as C$34.23. Quebecor shares last traded at C$34.23, with a volume of 534 shares.

Quebecor Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

