Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Boosted by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.1 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

