Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
NASDAQ QRTEB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.42. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
