Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRTEB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.42. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.