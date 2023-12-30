RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RDCM stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.50.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
