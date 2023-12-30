RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Performance

RDCM stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

