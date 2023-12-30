Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,579,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RMBS

Rambus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.