Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.67

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $18.00. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 3,649 shares changing hands.

Rand Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

