Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 116,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 50,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 280.90%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
