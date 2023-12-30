Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 116,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 50,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 280.90%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 113,940.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 558,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 103,913 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.