RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Bradley Vizi Sells 2,325 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,504,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,130,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Bradley Vizi sold 13,003 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $390,090.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Bradley Vizi sold 11,862 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $355,978.62.

On Thursday, December 14th, Bradley Vizi sold 25,978 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $714,914.56.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Bradley Vizi sold 4,390 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $120,768.90.

On Friday, November 24th, Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $314,100.59.

On Monday, November 13th, Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $231,044.08.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $226.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.96. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 63.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCM Technologies

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.