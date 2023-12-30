RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.70

Shares of RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 56.15 ($0.71). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.76), with a volume of 148,995 shares changing hands.
RDL Realisation Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.70.
RDL Realisation Company Profile
Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RDL Realisation
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for RDL Realisation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDL Realisation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.