Redcare Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53. 447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Redcare Pharmacy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

About Redcare Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redcare Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcare Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.