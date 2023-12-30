Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $353.70

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.70 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 373.25 ($4.74). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 361.50 ($4.59), with a volume of 269,090 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.72) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Redde Northgate Price Performance

Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 345.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £831.69 million, a PE ratio of 637.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,385.96%.

Insider Transactions at Redde Northgate

In other Redde Northgate news, insider Martin Ward purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £98,890 ($125,654.38). In related news, insider Martin Ward purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,890 ($125,654.38). Also, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £19,656 ($24,975.86). Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

