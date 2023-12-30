Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown Sells 2,049 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $878.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $822.26 and a 200-day moving average of $800.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $899.86.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
