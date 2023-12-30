RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 9,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

RENN Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in RENN Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

