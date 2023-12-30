ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Up 5,386.9% in December

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a growth of 5,386.9% from the November 30th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,771,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 86.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 1,643,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,810,808. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 492.62% and a negative net margin of 266.76%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 200,252.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.

