ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Up 5,386.9% in December

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a growth of 5,386.9% from the November 30th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,771,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 86.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RSLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 1,643,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,810,808. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $22.40.
ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 492.62% and a negative net margin of 266.76%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile
ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.
