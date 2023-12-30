Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. 7,327,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,641,154. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

