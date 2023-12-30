Reston Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 1,106,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

