Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.17. 1,188,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

