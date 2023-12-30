Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 106,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,659.3% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 114,141 shares in the last quarter.

PSEP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,782 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

