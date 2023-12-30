Reston Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 363 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $660.08. 1,947,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $602.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

