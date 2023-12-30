Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases 57,644 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 384.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,644 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 709.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 377,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 330,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

