Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,533 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,001. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

