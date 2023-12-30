Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,645 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651,690 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 170,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 490.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. 348,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,978. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

