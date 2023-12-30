Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 21,227 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

