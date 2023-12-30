Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Invests $475,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.