Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBRT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 83.78, a current ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

