Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up about 1.0% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.71.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,645 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

