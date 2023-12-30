Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 11,949 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after buying an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

