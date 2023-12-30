Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 16,649 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

