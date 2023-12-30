Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 841 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.6% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $191.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

