Reviewing EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) & H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and H. Lundbeck A/S are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and H. Lundbeck A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 0 3 1 0 2.25 H. Lundbeck A/S 1 3 0 0 1.75

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and H. Lundbeck A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $25.81 billion 3.53 $2.27 billion N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Profitability

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16%

Volatility and Risk

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats H. Lundbeck A/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands. It also provides eyewear products under the Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Costa del Mar, Native Eyewear, Luxottica, Sferoflex, Heritage, Sensaya, Miki Ninn, DbyD, Unofficial and Seen, Arnette, Vogue Eyewear, Bolon, Molsion, and Ossé, as well as other Licensed brands. In addition, the company designs, develops, markets, and maintains lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eyecare professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. It wholesales its products to independent opticians, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and large retail chains in the eyecare and eyewear industry; and sells directly to consumers through the network of physical stores or its online channels. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

