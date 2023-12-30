Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 33,334 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $484,176.35.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.3 %

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 118,930 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,383 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,789 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

