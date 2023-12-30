RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.