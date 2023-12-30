Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Joseph Shulman Sells 5,015 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,903,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 691.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 772,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

