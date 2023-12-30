RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RIBT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

