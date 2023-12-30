Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Shares of RICOY remained flat at $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

