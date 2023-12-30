Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 1,115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 348,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 201,541 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Resource Acquisition alerts:

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,240. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.