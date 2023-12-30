Rosenblatt Securities Increases ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $110.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 63.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 75.14 on Tuesday. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 78.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of 60.66.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $37,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

