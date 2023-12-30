RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz Sells 22,500 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $924,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,549.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RxSight Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $41.43.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RxSight by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

