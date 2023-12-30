Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ryder System by 95.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on R

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.