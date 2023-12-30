Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,297 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,297 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,653.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,253,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,963,776.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 223,381 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,560,693.14.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,110 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $60,211.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,370 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $250,624.70.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,546 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $382,181.22.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,340 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,085.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,965 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $732,876.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

ASA stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 664,321 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 87.2% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,527 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

