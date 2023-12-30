Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Up 10%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 2,070,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average daily volume of 183,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Salazar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

