Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.9% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

NYSE CRM opened at $263.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.36 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $65,315.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock valued at $271,598,291 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

