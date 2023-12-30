Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $263.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $254.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.36 and a 12 month high of $268.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

